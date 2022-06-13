Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Increases By 82.4%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Leading Edge Materials stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. Leading Edge Materials has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.
Leading Edge Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leading Edge Materials (LEMIF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.