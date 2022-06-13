Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Increases By 82.4%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Leading Edge Materials stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. Leading Edge Materials has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

