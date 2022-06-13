Short Interest in Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Declines By 45.5%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

MGAWY traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.60. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. Megaworld has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

About Megaworld

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, and entertainment components.

