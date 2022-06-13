Short Interest in Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Declines By 45.5%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
MGAWY traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.60. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. Megaworld has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.01.
About Megaworld (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Megaworld (MGAWY)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.