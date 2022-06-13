Short Interest in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Rises By 82.5%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE MTR opened at $19.66 on Monday. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust by 294.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust by 800.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

