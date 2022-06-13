Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Decreases By 46.1%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the May 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEEC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,963. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

