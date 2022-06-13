Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Increases By 76.1%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the May 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MOLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Kempen & Co cut Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Molecular Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molecular Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the third quarter worth $8,267,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Molecular Partners by 94.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 221,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molecular Partners stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.20. 299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,490. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

