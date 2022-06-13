Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Declines By 41.5%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,400 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the May 15th total of 1,185,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 770.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moncler from €62.00 ($66.67) to €58.00 ($62.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moncler from €68.50 ($73.66) to €67.00 ($72.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moncler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of MONRF stock remained flat at $$48.53 during trading on Monday. 354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900. Moncler has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $78.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.74.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

