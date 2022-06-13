Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Declines By 44.3%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,507,700 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 8,086,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,634.6 days.

Separately, Investec downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS RBSPF remained flat at $$2.85 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

