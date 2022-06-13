Short Interest in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Rises By 82.1%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the May 15th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nephros by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Nephros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nephros by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nephros by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEPH opened at $1.70 on Monday. Nephros has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47.

Nephros ( NASDAQ:NEPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Nephros from $8.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

