Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Grows By 84.7%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the May 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NioCorp Developments stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. NioCorp Developments has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.