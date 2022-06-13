Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Grows By 84.7%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the May 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NioCorp Developments stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. NioCorp Developments has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NioCorp Developments (NIOBF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.