Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Expands By 87.5%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 868,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NICH opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Nitches has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.76.

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

