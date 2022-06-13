Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Expands By 87.5%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 868,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS NICH opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Nitches has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.76.
About Nitches (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nitches (NICH)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.