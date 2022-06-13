Short Interest in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Declines By 36.2%

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the May 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSL. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSL opened at $5.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $6.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.