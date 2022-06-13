Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Decreases By 36.6%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the May 15th total of 348,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUVSF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

