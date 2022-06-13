Short Interest in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expands By 92.1%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nyxoah by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Nyxoah by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the fourth quarter worth $2,895,000. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYXH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Nyxoah stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.38.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

