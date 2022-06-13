Short Interest in Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Expands By 76.6%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the May 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVTZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,825. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. Oculus VisionTech has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.08.

About Oculus VisionTech

Oculus VisionTech, Inc, a development-stage technology company, designs and markets digital watermarking services and solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; comply trust saas suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection.

