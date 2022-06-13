Short Interest in Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Expands By 76.6%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the May 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OVTZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,825. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. Oculus VisionTech has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.08.
About Oculus VisionTech (Get Rating)
