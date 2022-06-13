Short Interest in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Drops By 37.0%

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the May 15th total of 315,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.37.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
