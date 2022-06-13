Short Interest in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Drops By 37.0%

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the May 15th total of 315,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth $39,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.