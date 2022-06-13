Short Interest in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Increases By 89.1%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the May 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PTPI opened at $0.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.87) million for the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 880.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 172,156 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.