Short Interest in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Increases By 89.1%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the May 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PTPI opened at $0.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.87) million for the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.48%.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.
