Short Interest in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACXW) Expands By 90.6%

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer Merger stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACXW – Get Rating) by 159.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Pioneer Merger were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Pioneer Merger stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. Pioneer Merger has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19.

