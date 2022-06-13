Short Interest in Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Decreases By 43.8%

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the May 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PTOI stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Monday. Plastic2Oil has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
Plastic2Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
