Short Interest in Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Decreases By 43.8%

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the May 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PTOI stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Monday. Plastic2Oil has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Plastic2Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

