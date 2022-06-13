Short Interest in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Decreases By 43.2%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PSTV opened at $0.61 on Monday. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSTV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

