Short Interest in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Increases By 89.8%

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PMVC stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 11,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

