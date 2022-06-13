Short Interest in Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Declines By 41.3%

Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 52,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PCOM stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.41. 430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,802. The company has a market cap of $364.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. Points.com has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.97.

Get Points.com alerts:

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Points.com by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Points.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Points.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Points.com by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Points.com by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points.com in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Points.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Points.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.