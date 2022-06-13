Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Grows By 72.6%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 904,000 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the May 15th total of 523,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 361.6 days.

Prada stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.64. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669. Prada has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

