Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Grows By 72.6%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 904,000 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the May 15th total of 523,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 361.6 days.
Prada stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.64. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669. Prada has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.
About Prada (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prada (PRDSF)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.