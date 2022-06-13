Short Interest in Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Increases By 83.5%

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PBIO opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. Pressure BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

