Short Interest in RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Declines By 37.2%

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the May 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSPI opened at $0.01 on Monday. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the CB1 and CB2 endocannabinoid receptors for use in chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS and obstructive sleep apnea; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA)-type glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors.

