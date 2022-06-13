Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Decreases By 36.3%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,381,500 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the May 15th total of 2,168,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,537,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Roche by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 78,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHHBY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $39.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7922 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

