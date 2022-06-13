Short Interest in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Declines By 37.8%

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,978,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,598,000 after buying an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,989,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after buying an additional 204,697 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,719,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,212,000 after buying an additional 135,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after buying an additional 78,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

RVT opened at $15.30 on Monday. Royce Value Trust has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

