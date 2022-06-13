Short Interest in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Drops By 38.2%

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the May 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($111.83) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $6,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SAP by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,491,000 after acquiring an additional 59,604 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $94.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SAP has a 1 year low of $92.94 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.07. The firm has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.14.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

