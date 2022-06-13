Short Interest in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Grows By 95.3%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,900 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the May 15th total of 445,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 289,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sasol by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSL opened at $25.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sasol has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sasol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

