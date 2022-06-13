Short Interest in Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Drops By 39.1%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the May 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Scatec ASA stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. Scatec ASA has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.16.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Scatec ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

