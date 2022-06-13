Short Interest in Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Increases By 83.2%

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,135,100 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the May 15th total of 41,554,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,852.9 days.
Shares of Sembcorp Marine stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. Sembcorp Marine has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.
Sembcorp Marine Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sembcorp Marine (SMBMF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sembcorp Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sembcorp Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.