Short Interest in Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Increases By 83.2%

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,135,100 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the May 15th total of 41,554,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,852.9 days.

Shares of Sembcorp Marine stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. Sembcorp Marine has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

Sembcorp Marine Company Profile

Sembcorp Marine Ltd, an investment holding company, provides offshore and marine engineering solutions worldwide. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs.

