Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Increases By 87.6%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,000 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the May 15th total of 197,800 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of AIHS stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. Senmiao Technology has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide online ride-hailing services.

