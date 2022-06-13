Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Rises By 87.6%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,000 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the May 15th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AIHS opened at $0.94 on Monday. Senmiao Technology has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide online ride-hailing services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.