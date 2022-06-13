Short Interest in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Increases By 90.6%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the May 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,097 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 224,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 276,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $764.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.45. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

