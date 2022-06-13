Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Decreases By 44.7%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SVBL stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25. Silver Bull Resources has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.25.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

