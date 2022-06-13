Short Interest in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Increases By 94.6%

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SPGS opened at $9.78 on Monday. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

