Short Interest in Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Drops By 38.8%

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.0 days.

Shares of SIXGF opened at $122.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.23. Sixt has a 12-month low of $122.00 and a 12-month high of $122.00.

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.