Short Interest in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Declines By 37.7%

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the May 15th total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPTF opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. Sunny Optical Technology has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $32.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA cut shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

