Short Interest in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Drops By 36.4%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 410,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STRE opened at $9.79 on Monday. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the technology sector focused on internet, consumer, media, and similar businesses.

