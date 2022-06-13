Short Interest in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Rises By 88.2%

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWNI opened at $9.84 on Monday. Tailwind International Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

