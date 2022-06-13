Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Decreases By 43.9%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE EMF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.31. 828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,930. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 160.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.