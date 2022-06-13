Short Interest in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Declines By 39.7%

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:CHN opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The China Fund has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The China Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The China Fund by 25.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in The China Fund during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The China Fund during the fourth quarter worth $21,384,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in The China Fund during the fourth quarter worth $243,000.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

