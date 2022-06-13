Short Interest in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Rises By 75.6%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Korea Fund by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The Korea Fund by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

KF traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.37. 19 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,440. The Korea Fund has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

