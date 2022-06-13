Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Declines By 40.5%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the May 15th total of 185,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.53 on Monday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTNP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.