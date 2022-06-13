Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Declines By 40.5%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the May 15th total of 185,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.53 on Monday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
