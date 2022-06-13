Short Interest in Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Decreases By 44.1%

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the May 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($59.14) to €53.00 ($56.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($43.01) to €45.00 ($48.39) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($40.97) to €40.00 ($43.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.30 ($59.46) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $9.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

