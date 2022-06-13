Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Declines By 41.9%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the May 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 364.0 days.

Shares of Valmet Oyj stock opened at $27.67 on Monday. Valmet Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65.

Get Valmet Oyj alerts:

Valmet Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.