Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Declines By 41.9%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the May 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 364.0 days.
Shares of Valmet Oyj stock opened at $27.67 on Monday. Valmet Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valmet Oyj (VOYJF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.