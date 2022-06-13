Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Rises By 86.2%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the May 15th total of 193,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 932,073 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP grew its position in Vasta Platform by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 349,739 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vasta Platform by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vasta Platform from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

VSTA stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $416.97 million, a P/E ratio of -23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $72.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vasta Platform will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Vasta Platform (Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.