Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Declines By 38.5%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the first quarter worth $752,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the first quarter worth $582,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 50,348 shares in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VOC opened at $8.30 on Monday. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $141.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37.

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.21% and a return on equity of 75.78%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.49%. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

