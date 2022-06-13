Short Interest in Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Declines By 46.1%

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the May 15th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 774.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Warehouses De Pauw from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €43.00 ($46.24) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Warehouses De Pauw stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43. Warehouses De Pauw has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $46.48.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

