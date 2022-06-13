Short Interest in Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Expands By 75.0%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
OTCMKTS WFTSF opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.38.
About Wavefront Technology Solutions
