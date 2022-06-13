Short Interest in Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Expands By 75.0%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS WFTSF opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

Get Wavefront Technology Solutions alerts:

About Wavefront Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.