Short Interest in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Rises By 70.9%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the May 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of XFLT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,162. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%.
About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (Get Rating)
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.