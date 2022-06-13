Short Interest in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Rises By 70.9%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the May 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of XFLT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,162. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 196,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

